

Francois Biber, CTV Saskatoon





Between all the holiday shopping, classic Christmas movies and the barrage of sweet treats, a local band can’t shake the thought of one day writing a classic holiday hit - with a pinch of darkness.

“Usually what happens is we’ll be watching TV or something and a jingle comes on. I just start matching it on my guitar, then I’ll go over to my machine and put together some harmonies and then is becomes evil sounding,” said Matt Cuthbertson, frontman of the Saskatoon metal act Untimely Demise, alongside his bassist brother Murray.

It’s been a crazy hear for the Cuthbertson brothers. A new album dropped on Halloween and they wrapped up a North American tour. Now comes the chance for some downtime where they can rekindle sibling rivalries and air some grievances thanks to a celebration invented by a sitcom.

“We get some crokinole and yesterday we celebrated Festivus which is a Seinfeld holiday, so yeah it was pretty good,” Matt said.

His one grievance, in light of Festivus: the floundering German squad which failed to get out of the first round of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The Cuthbertson family still takes part in the all the usual holiday traditions like watching the Home Alone movies and even getting some classic Christmas tunes playing, despite the parent-controlled playlist.

“I’m hypnotized by listening to Kenny Rogers, Amy Grant, Roger Whittaker and I’m like ‘ahhhh’” Murray said recollecting family traditions growing up while jokingly pulling his hair out. “Later I’m still trying to get it out of my head, but (Mom) loves it so I love it too.”

Their favourite family tradition is pickup hockey game with the entire Cuthbertson clan on Christmas Day.

In an attempt to pave a new tradition, this year the brothers were adamant about sending out Untimely Demise Christmas cards - but it seems the band is a little too popular this year.

“At first I said I was going to send it to 20 people … and then about 30-some cards later I said ‘okay, I’m not doing this again next year,’” Murray said. “I felt like doing a hand-written note with each one with a personal touch because people don’t really do that anymore.”

The Cuthbertson brothers started thrashing in high school and the band broke into the scene in 2006. Sharing the stage in Saskatoon with Canadian legends Anvil, the band has five breakneck albums under its belt.

You don’t travel the country without collecting an array of memorabilia, including signed pictures from their favourite artists, classic album banners and a Christmas ornament that’s near and dear to their hearts.

“We got this when we recorded our first professional album and Glen Drover, who played guitar for Megadeth and he gave us this just after our first session: ‘Good Job’ signed Glen Drover, 2008,” Murray said while holding up a pitch black Christmas ball with Drover’s handwriting and Megadeth thrown across one side.