Saskatoon massage therapist charged for alleged sexual assault incidents spanning a 25-year period

A Saskatoon massage therapist is facing additional sexual assault charges.

In June, Kenneth Braun, 65, was arrested and charged with sexual assault.

The charge came after a 31-year-old woman reported she was sexually assaulted during a massage appointment on April 3, according to police.

Braun now faces four additional counts of sexual assault, as well as four counts of sexual assault causing bodily harm and sexual exploitation.

In a news release, Saskatoon Police Service said the incidents allegedly occurred between 1996 and 2021.

Police believe there could be more alleged victims in the community and are encouraging them to come forward.