Saskatoon marks National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Monday marks the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation across Canada — a time to honour the Indigenous peoples impacted by the brutal legacy of residential schools.

The Congress of Aboriginal Peoples says over 150,000 First Nation, Inuit and Métis children were forcefully removed from their families and made to live in the church-run residential schools. Many never made it back home.

While not a recognized statutory holiday in Saskatchewan, some civic facilities in Saskatoon closed for the day, including public libraries, city hall and the Remai Modern art gallery. Saskatchewan schools mark the day as Orange Shirt Day.

In Saskatoon, the response to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s 94 calls to action has moved at a steady pace for years.

Groups like Reconciliation Saskatoon — a collective of over 115 organizations committed to reconciliation — has established some important action groups and events to engage locals, newcomers and the business community in the work of what might be called decolonization.

Reconciliation Saskatoon also runs the annual Rock Your Roots walk every June.

But in May, the organization acknowledged its more symbolic efforts may no longer be effective.

That month, Reconciliation Saskatoon cancelled its annual flag raising ceremony at civic square in light of the growing issues of poverty and homelessness.

It was time to ask if the actions we’ve taken have actually brought real change.

“Reconciliation Saskatoon is led by community and the voices of Indigenous Knowledge Keepers and Residential School Survivors. This year, we heard that it is time to revisit this event and make sure it continues to align with the work of Truth and Reconciliation,” Reconciliation Saskatoon said of the cancellation.

The group is now working on a new four-year plan to adjust its strategy.

In a statement on Sunday, the Congress of Aboriginal Peoples also encouraged Canadians to go beyond just reflecting on the impacts of the residential school system and to pressure their political leaders and levels of government to take concrete steps to right the wrongs of the past.

“It gives me hope to see the respect and recognition September 30th brings, but our people continue to fall through the cracks of society,” says CAP National Chief Brendan Moore.

“Until the federal government implements all calls for justice and action, UNDRIP and other changes, reconciliation will remain out of reach.”

To learn more about what you can do on your own journey toward reconciliation, check out Be A ConnectR, an online learning resource from local community collective Reconciliation Saskatoon.