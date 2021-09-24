SASKATOON -- A judge has sentenced Blake Schreiner to life in prison with no eligibility for parole for 17 years.

Schreiner stabbed his spouse, Tammy Brown 80 times in their Saskatoon home. He was found guilty of second-degree murder in June.

The Crown pushed for no parole eligibility for 18 years. The defence wanted 12.

Justice Ron Mills said the couple’s two kids are the “most important victims.”

Mills said it’s unknown what the long-term effects on the children will be, but “there’s no doubt that the children will come to know that their mother was murdered at the hand of their father.”

During a Sept. 10 sentencing hearing, a recording of Brown’s now three-year-old son was played.

He could be heard saying “I wish my mom was here to kiss me."

During a recorded interview with a police investigator entered as evidence during his trial, Schreiner said Brown's last words were addressed to her children: "Mommy loves you."

Brown was found dead in the couple's River Heights home on Jan. 19, 2019.

This is develoing story. More details to come.