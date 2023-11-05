Saskatoon man in critical condition after medical emergency in police holding cell

A Saskatoon man is in critical condition after going into medical distress in a police holding cell on Saturday.

The man, 29, was taken into custody around 5:30 a.m., according to a Saskatoon Police Service news release.

About an hour later, an on-site paramedic noticed the man was getting agitated and “going into medical distress,” police said, but they have not described what kind of symptoms gave that indication.

The man was taken to hospital for assessment and is in critical condition, police said.

His family has been notified.

Saskatchewan’s civilian police watchdog, the Serious Incident Response Team, will investigate the incident.