Terry Wulff said it was the “grossest” situation he’s ever been in after accidentally spilling a container of his urine all over his body while at Royal University Hospital.

He said he called for help, but no one came and he ended sitting in urine for three hours.

It all started on Nov. 5 when Wulff, 64, went to the RUH emergency department after nearly fainting in his home.

He said when he arrived at the hospital, the doctors ran tests and diagnosed him with a urinary tract infection. They hooked him up with several IVs as his potassium, sodium, magnesium and electrolyte levels were “out of whack.” He was also given a three litre container to urinate in.

He said at the beginning everything was going well, but the problems started after he filled the container and needed another one to relieve himself.

He tried looking for a call button, but couldn’t find one, so he yelled out to the nurses station that he said was about 13 steps away from his bed.

“I said can I have some assistance, my urine container is full. Nobody responded,” he said.

He called out a few more times, but still no one came.

About an hour later a doctor walked past his room and he called for him, he said.

“I said ‘doctor I really need some help here. This is full and I got to go,’ and he spun around and looked at me and said ‘we’re busy,’” Wulff told CTV News.

Wulff said he couldn’t hold it in any longer, so he reached for his container.

“It slipped out of my hand.”

The urine landed on his chest and dripped down his body, soaking his gown and the bed.

“I felt so indignant. It was the grossest situation I’ve ever been in in my life. I just felt dirty and filthy and mad,” Wulff said.

He called for help again, but still no one came. After three hours of lying in his urine, Wulff grew angry and started to swear and yelled that he was leaving the hospital.

A nurse then confronted him and told him he couldn’t leave, he said.

Still, Wulff insisted. He ripped his heart monitor and IV out of his arm and started to bleed.

A security guard was called in and hospital staff called Wulff’s wife, Janine to come pick him up. She checked him out of the hospital and took him home to shower and change.

Later that day Wulff went to City Hospital to continue his treatment, where he said he was treated much better.

Two days later, he wrote a letter to Premier Scott Moe expressing his frustration with RUH. Wulff said he received a response signed by Moe saying he would bring this issue up with Health Minister Jim Reiter.

The Ministry of Health did confirm it received a letter from Wulff.

In a statement written to CTV News, the Reiter said his office is “working to address his concerns.”

“Delivering high quality and safe care is a priority of the health system. We take all concerns seriously, and in collaboration with health system partners look at ways to improve patient care,” Reiter said.

Wulff said what happened to him was a “nightmare” and wants the province to improve health care.

“I want to see something put in place that I know it won’t happen again. The people of Saskatchewan don’t deserve this.”