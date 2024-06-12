Saskatoon man found injured outside Fairhaven School has died, police investigating homicide

A 66-year-old man found seriously injured outside the Fairhaven School on Wednesday morning has died in hospital and police have deemed it a homicide.

Officers were notified about the injured man just after 6 a.m., according to police, and Saskatoon Public Schools said they informed families that Fairhaven School would be closed for the day about an hour later.

Police said the man was found suffering from life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital by paramedics, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Officers had taped off a section of the school parking lot and an adjacent basketball court on Wednesday morning, and yellow evidence markers could be seen dotting the ground near investigators.

(Carla Shynkaruk/CTV News)

The incident has intensified safety concerns for residents in the area.

“It’s just very upsetting. This was a very quiet neighbourhood until just a couple years ago,” said Fred Graver, who lives east of the school.

“This doesn’t surprise us at all. It was a matter of time before something like this was going to happen,” said Graver, who’s lived in Fairhaven for 30 years.

“The people in the neighbourhood really want to know what’s going on. We want to be informed. I know it’s under investigation, they can’t say much but as soon as they can, we’d like to hear,” he says.

Thirty-year Fairhaven resident Fred Graver. (Carla Shynkaruk / CTV News)

Fellow resident Gale Grey says it’s unfair that people living in the area aren’t looped in earlier when they feel the most affected by crime in their neighbourhood.

“We don’t know anything, that’s the problem. We never really know anything, just tiny blurbs are given out like everybody else gets, so we never really know,” Grey told CTV News.

“Are kids safe to play outside since the school’s closed for the day? Is it a good idea to let them play outside? We don’t know anything,” she said.

Police did specify in their statement to the public on Wednesday morning that there was no immediate risk to public safety.

Major crime investigators are asking anyone living in the area of Hull Crescent, Forrester Road, Olmstead Road, Cooper Way and Cooper Crescent to review any security cameras on their properties for signs of suspicious activity between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m.

Police are also asking area residents to check their yards and disposal bins for discarded evidence that may be relevant to the investigation.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

Fairhaven School will be open for classes tomorrow, according to Saskatoon Public Schools.

-With files from Rory MacLean and Carla Shynkaruk