Saskatoon man faces murder charge after violent incident

A 23-year-old Saskatoon man faces a second-degree murder charge following a violent incident in a parking lot on 20th Street on Saturday.

According to a Saskatoon police news release, officers were called to a parking lot on the 1600 block of 20th Street West around 4:20 p.m. They found a 36-year-old man at the scene “who had succumbed to a serious injury.”

Patrol officers got a description of the suspect and found him nearby a short time later, police said.

The 23-year-old suspect was charged with second-degree murder, two breaches of probation and one charge for breach of an undertaking.

He was expected to appear in front of a justice of the peace on Sunday.

Investigators shut down the intersection of 20th Street and Avenue P for about an hour on Saturday as they examined the scene.

Police have not yet identified the victim or described the nature of his injuries.