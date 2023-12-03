SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Saskatoon man faces murder charge after violent incident

    A 23-year-old Saskatoon man faces a second-degree murder charge following a violent incident in a parking lot on 20th Street on Saturday.

    According to a Saskatoon police news release, officers were called to a parking lot on the 1600 block of 20th Street West around 4:20 p.m. They found a 36-year-old man at the scene “who had succumbed to a serious injury.”

    Patrol officers got a description of the suspect and found him nearby a short time later, police said.

    The 23-year-old suspect was charged with second-degree murder, two breaches of probation and one charge for breach of an undertaking.

    He was expected to appear in front of a justice of the peace on Sunday.

    Investigators shut down the intersection of 20th Street and Avenue P for about an hour on Saturday as they examined the scene.

    Police have not yet identified the victim or described the nature of his injuries.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Regina

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Vancouver

    Montreal

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News