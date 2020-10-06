SASKATOON -- A Saskatoon man is charged with possessing and distributing child pornography after an investigation by the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit.

The investigation began in May regarding a person using multiple online accounts to share child pornography through a popular social media chat application, according to a news release.

On July 9 police executed a search warrant at a home in Saskatoon that was identified as the location where the offences were occurring.

No child pornography was located but a mobile phone was seized for further analysis. A forensic analysis of the mobile device located evidence of the offences, police say.

Brandon Crowe, age 31, was arrested on Monday. He appeared in court and was released from custody on numerous conditions.

He is scheduled to reappear on Oct. 21.