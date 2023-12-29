Saskatoon man charged following 6 months of investigation into drug trafficking

A 60-year-old man has been charged following six months of investigation into illicit drug trafficking in northern Saskatchewan communities.

RCMP’s Saskatchewan Trafficking Response Team (STRT) began the investigation in June 2023 in communities including La Ronge, Stanley Mission, and Prince Albert, according to a media release from Sask. RCMP.

Officers conducted a targeted traffic stop north of Prince Albert in August and executed a search warrant at a residence in Saskatoon where they found crack cocaine, cocaine, cash, trafficking paraphernalia, a vehicle and electronic devices.

On Dec. 21, following investigation, including analysis of seized electronic devices, the man was charged with trafficking cocaine, trafficking hydromorphone, possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine, possession of ammunition contrary to order, and possession of ammunition while prohibited.

“We believe this arrest has prevented dangerous illicit drugs from entering northern Saskatchewan communities. We’re not stopping there. We’ll continue until everyone gets the message: if you traffic drugs, you will be investigated, arrested and held responsible for your reckless actions,” Sgt. Kory Davidsen from SERT said in the release.

He is scheduled to appear in Saskatoon Provincial Court on Feb. 15, 2023.