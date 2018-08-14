

CTV Saskatoon





A Saskatoon man is facing charges after he allegedly sold forged immigration documents to post-secondary students in Saskatoon and across Canada.

The Canada Border Services Agency launched an investigation in 2018 that led to a warrant being executed at the home of a 23-year-old man on April 26, 2018.

The man has since been charged with three counts under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act and three counts under the Criminal Code of Canada.

The man made his first court appearance on July 25 and was later released. He is scheduled to appear again on August 15.