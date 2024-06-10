SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Saskatoon man, 42, shot near St. Paul's Hospital

    (Chad Hills/CTV News)
    A 42-year-old man is recovering from a gunshot wound following a shooting near St. Paul’s Hospital early Monday morning.

    Officers were called to the 1500 block of 20th Street West around 12:30 a.m. where they found the man suffering from “non-life-threatening” injuries from a gunshot, according to a Saskatoon police news release.

    Police say they have no suspect details yet. They’re asking anyone with information about the shooting to call police or Crime Stoppers.

