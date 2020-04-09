SASKATOON -- Using a 3D printer, a Saskatoon man is joining people across the country in making what are called “ear savers” for healthcare workers.

“This was really something that just let me contribute in some small way,” said Ted Koskie, who is a lawyer by trade and does 3D printing as a hobby.

When healthcare workers wear masks for long periods of time with the straps behind their ears, the straps can cause discomfort and even bleeding.

“Ear savers” are a plastic device worn at the back of the head to hold the mask straps instead.

Koskie said it’s surprising to see how something so small can make such a huge difference.

“I’m amazed at the reactions that are coming from individuals. People that have been putting cotton swabs behind their ears and things like that to sort of ease the discomfort," he said.

"It’s quite amazing how much people have liked to get (ear savers). It’s something I never would’ve thought about unless it had been mentioned to me.”

Koskie said he got the idea from his daughter to use his hobby as a way to help others during the COVID-19 pandemic.

So far, he has made 60 to 70 ear savers and has donated them to local clinics, labs and hospitals.

It takes about an hour to make five of these pieces, according to Koskie.

He said he doesn’t have the capacity to make a huge number of ear savers but said he’ll do as much as he can.

“I’ll make whatever I can and supply them as quickly as I can. I’ll keep making them as long as someone asks for them or needs them.”