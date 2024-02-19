Saskatoon man, 35, killed in Riversdale stabbing

Saskatoon police are asking the public for information about a killing in the Riversdale neighbourhood on Monday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 200 block of 20th Street West just before 2 p.m. with the report of a man being stabbed, the police said in a news release.

The 35-year-old victim was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries shortly after.

Police said the suspect had fled the scene before officers arrived.

Anyone with video or information about the incident is asked to call Saskatoon police or Crime Stoppers.