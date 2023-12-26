Saskatoon major crime unit investigating after dead body found in west industrial area

Saskatoon police are investigating a suspicious death in the city’s west industrial area on Tuesday.

Patrol officers received a report of a dead body near Jonathon Avenue and Malouf Road just before 11 a.m., according to a Saskatoon Police Service news release.

“They found a deceased female upon their arrival,” the release said.

Police say they consider the death suspicious, and officers from the major crime and forensic sections are investigating.

Officers had erected roadblocks and caution tape around the scene on Tuesday, located just south of the municipal impound lot.

About eight vehicles could be seen parked at the site just before 4 p.m., with investigators searching the grass between Malouf Road and an adjacent offramp connecting Circle Drive to Valley Road.

It’s not known at this time if police have identified the body or contacted next of kin.