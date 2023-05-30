Saskatoon installs 2 free charging stations for electric vehicles

The City of Saskatoon has installed two electric vehicle charging stations for public use as part of a pilot project.

The stations are located at Lakewood and Lawson Civic Centres, according to a City of Saskatoon news release.

Drivers can use the Chargepoint level 2 dual-port charging stations for free, the city said.

Saskatoon’s manager of climate, strategy and data said the pilot locations were aimed at encouraging businesses around the city to invest in electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure.

“Offering public charging stations can help reduce barriers for folks considering the switch from gas-powered vehicles to electric,” Amber Weckworth said in the release.

“We know that using electric vehicles isn’t the silver bullet in terms of climate change action, but simply put, EVs do ultimately result in lower greenhouse gas emissions and better air quality.”

Saskatoon now has 30 charging stations around the city, according to Plugshare, an online mapping service that helps EV drivers find charging stations.

The city said that fees may be introduced after the pilot program ends in May 2025.

Electric vehicle ownership has risen in Saskatoon from 41 battery and plug-in hybrid registrations in 2016 to 661 in 2022, according to the city.