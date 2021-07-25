SASKATOON -- A house went up in flames Sunday morning in Saskatoon’s Dundonald neighbourhood according to the Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD).

At around 8:13 a.m. the fire department was called to a one-storey structure fire in the 3400 block of 33rd Street West, according to a news release.

First responders reported one structure was fully involved and flames were spreading to neighbouring structures, SFD said.

The blaze was brought under control at around 9:38 a.m., according to the fire department and the Salvation Army responded to support displaced residents with immediate housing needs, SFD said.

The cause of the fire and the damage estimate has not been determined, the fire department said, no one was injured in the fire.