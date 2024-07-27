Saskatoon hosts youth ball hockey nationals

The Canadian ball hockey association national youth final was hosted in Saskatoon on Saturday.

Teams from across the country gathered at Merlis Belsher Place, as well as the Henk Ruys soccer centre for the interprovincial competition.

Team competed in girls U17, U20, and boys U15, U17, U19, and U23 brackets. The tournament was split into two competition groups.

"It's one of my favourite tournaments, the excitement is top notch," Richard Rocha, the tournament director said.

Some of the players came from the U18 world championships that had just been hosted in Slovakia.

"Canada won gold medals in U17 and U20," said Rocha.

The opportunity to travel, and get a high-quality tournament experience is a once-in-a-lifetime for a number of the players, the tournament organizers set up a special opening sequence.

Players ran through a lit-up gateway, and smoke when entering the field.

"We've been running nationals for a long time for players from A-Level, to D-Level. Giving the kids an opportunity to play ball hockey at this level is important," said Rocha.

The Etobicoke Whalers came out on top for group B of the U17 portion of the tournament, and team BC won the A bracket.