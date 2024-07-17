Saskatoon hospitals locked down following bomb threat

Saskatoon’s Royal University Hospital (RUH) and Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital (JPCH) was under lockdown following a bomb threat Wednesday morning.

“A Code Black has been called at the Royal University Hospital / Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital emergency department in Saskatoon, indicating a bomb threat has been reported,” the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) said in a post on X just after noon Wednesday.

“SHA staff and leadership are working in conjunction with the Saskatoon police to ensure the safety of patients and staff, and have activated the appropriate protocols.”

Saskatoon police alerted the public to an ongoing incident in the area just before noon. Police said traffic restrictions were in place and members of the public should avoid the area.

The hospitals were locked down while police and fire crews flooded the area with personnel. The police tactical vehicle, or bearcat, was on the scene, parked outside the old RUH entrance.

In an update on X just before 3 p.m., the SHA said the situation was resolved.

"Saskatoon police provided an all clear at 2:30 p.m., and SHA staff and physicians will be standing down Code Black protocols and resuming normal operations," the post said.

"Patient and staff access for emergency services, appointments and shifts will resume as planned, and regular traffic flow has resumed at the site."

During the response, the SHA was diverting anyone needing emergency medical attention to the St. Paul’s Hospital or City Hospital emergency departments.

SHA said those with impacted medical appointments would receive a call to reschedule.

"The SHA extends its deep appreciation to our staff and physicians for their quick activation of appropriate emergency protocols, as well as to patients and the public for their support and understanding during the disruption."

A police tactical vehicle outside Royal University Hospital following a bomb threat on July 17, 2024. (Photo submitted)