SASKATOON -- A Saskatoon homeowner’s quick-thinking helped him extinguished a bedroom fire before the fire department arrived.

At around 12:49 a.m. on March 21, the Saskatoon Fire Department received a call about a house fire in the 100 block of Klassen Crescent in the city’s Hampton Village neighbourhood, according to a news release.

Upon arrival firefighters were met by the homeowner who informed them the fire had been in a bedroom and was extinguished, the fire department said.

The homeowner told firefighters they heard a popping sound and opened a bedroom door where he encountered flames and smoke, the fire department said.

The homeowner filled his bathtub and hauled water from the bathroom to the bedroom and managed to extinguish the fire, the department said. Firefighters made sure the fire was out using a thermal-imaging camera.

A fire investigator determined the cause of the fire was an accidental electrical fire. No one was hurt and damage is estimated at $25,000, the fire department said.