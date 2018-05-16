

CTV Saskatoon





A point-in-time count by the Saskatoon Housing Initiatives Partnership and the Community-University Institute for Social Research identified 475 people as homeless in Saskatoon.

The count was conducted by more than 150 volunteers on April 18. The volunteers were asked to survey community members on the streets and in shelters to gather information about people living homeless in Saskatoon.

The count identified 461 adults, three youth and 11 children under the age of 10 living without a fixed address.

The organizations hope to use the information collected to help inform policy, development investments and government investments in homelessness solutions.