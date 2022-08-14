Saskatoon Hilltops kick off regular season with victory over Winnipeg

Hilltops gather after their 19-10 season-opening victory over the Winnipeg Rifles on Sunday. (Courtesy: Saskatoon Hilltops) Hilltops gather after their 19-10 season-opening victory over the Winnipeg Rifles on Sunday. (Courtesy: Saskatoon Hilltops)

Saskatoon Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

London