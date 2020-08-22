SASKATOON -- The staff at Nutters Everyday Naturals have seen more people dropping by to ask COVID-19-related questions since the start of the pandemic.

"Everyone seemed to be going frantic, everyone was looking for stuff for lungs, and trying to boost their immune systems,” Montana Kyliuk said.

"Lots of people asking ‘What can I do? What can I take?’ and people were buying entire lines out, and stuff was on backorder,"

With some concerned about a second wave, Kyliuk said that things are picking back up and people are coming in again with more questions.

Although they can’t directly tell their customers what to buy, she said they have been offering recommendations.

Kyliuk said that they were also hit by the yeast shortage earlier in the pandemic, but things have since calmed down and they have baking supplies back on the shelves.

According to Health Canada, most people with mild coronavirus illness will recover on their own.

Those concerned about their symptoms should self-monitor and consult their health care provider, who may recommend ways to relieve symptoms.

Health Canada says it is tracking all potential drugs and vaccines in development.