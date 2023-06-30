Saskatoon has a museum devoted to the city's skateboarding history
A former pro skateboarder has opened a museum in Saskatoon to share his love of skating history.
“This is a way to show the community that we care about the past, the present and the future,” Bruce Tucker tells CTV News.
The museum is located on the upper level of Tucker’s screen printing business at 218 Avenue B South. It features about 100 skateboards — each one with a story.
“This is the Roller Derby from 1964, with metal wheels,” Tucker says, holding a narrow red board, spinning the metal wheels.
Most of the decks belong to Tucker, but some have been donated by other skateboarders. The collection is growing each day.
“Yesterday, a guy brought in a board he made in the 70s. It's got some of the first urethane wheels on it,” Tucker says.
Newspaper clippings are framed on the wall, between the boards, marking just how far skateboarding has come in Saskatoon.
An old StarPhoenix article bears the headline "Skateboard riders face ban downtown."
“Like when I used to skateboard, we’d get yelled at on the street, people would throw stuff at us, we’d get kicked off of every place we tried going because there were no parks then,” Tucker says.
And while the city has outdoor skate parks now, Tucker is pushing for a winter facility.
“The whole objective with this, is we’re trying to get an indoor skate park for the community,” Tucker says, holding a petition for people to signat the museum.
“As soon as we have another 50 or 100 signatures, we’re going to bring it to city council.”
