Saskatoon groups working to keep people safe during extreme cold weather
The City of Saskatoon is gearing up to help vulnerable residents during the expected extreme cold snap this week.
The Saskatoon Emergency Management Organization said it will use the Extreme Cold Weather Emergency Response Plan from Tuesday through Sunday.
The city said the goal is to ensure everyone has access to safe locations when the city is experiencing extreme cold or severe weather.
About 35 community partners will team-up to provide essential winter gear and blankets, emergency overnight warming shelters and warm-up locations, outreach services and wellness checks.
An overnight warming shelter is now open from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. at the St. Mary’s Church hall, 211 Avenue O South.
The new overnight shelter comes just over a year after a man’s frozen body was found outside the City Centre Church in Saskatoon, prompting the province to establish its own cold weather strategy.
Anyone needing immediate shelter or emergency services can flag down or go to a parked city bus for help, according to the City of Saskatoon.
Medavie Health Services West paramedics advise the public to watch for signs of frostbite. These may include white waxy skin that feels numb, a burning sensation during re-warming, blistering and swelling of the affected area. Skin may also turn red, blue or purple.
If exposed to frostbite, the paramedic service said to go indoors immediately, remove all wet clothing, and immerse body parts in warm (not hot) water.
Medavie says to call emergency services or see a family doctor if swelling or pain doesn’t go away.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Jeffrey Epstein invoked the Fifth Amendment hundreds of times in a newly unsealed 2016 deposition
The transcript of a 2016 deposition of Jeffrey Epstein was made public Tuesday, as part of hundreds of documents unsealed over the past two weeks from the lawsuit between one of his most vocal accusers, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, and his longtime girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell.
DEVELOPING Armed men storm an Ecuador TV studio during a live broadcast as attacks in the country escalate
Masked men broke onto the set of a public television channel in Ecuador waving guns and explosives during a live broadcast Tuesday, and the president issued a decree declaring that the violence-plagued country had entered an 'internal armed conflict.'
Canada's immigration minister says there isn't a hard cap on temporary visa program for Palestinians
Canada's Immigration Minister Marc Miller says the federal government's stated 1,000-person limit on temporary resident visas for Palestinians looking to flee Gaza is not a hard cap, despite previous suggestions. This comes, after Palestinian-Canadians and advocates told CTV News that they thought the federal government's new program was unfair and 'inhumane.'
2 major storm systems are expected to hit parts of Canada. Here's where
A Texas low storm system is bringing messy weather to parts of Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada, while another storm batters the West Coast. Here's where snow, wind and rain are expected.
Six Nations, Ont. man fatally shot in Miami following NFL game
A Buffalo Bills fan from Six Nations of the Grand River was shot and killed in Miami Sunday after travelling there to see his favourite team play.
'Yesterday would have been her first day of college': Police ID woman, 19, killed outside of GTA nightclub
Police identified the woman fatally shot in front of a Mississauga nightclub last month as 19-year-old Raneilia Richards, "a young woman with a bright future" who was supposed to attend her first day of college this week.
Rebel News set to sue police, Freeland after journalist's arrest
Rebel News is threatening to sue the RCMP, York Regional Police and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland as soon as this week after one of its journalists was arrested on Monday and reportedly later released without being charged.
Investigation into why a panel blew off a Boeing Max 9 jet focuses on missing bolts
The extended grounding of some Boeing 737 Max jetliners is adding to pressure on Boeing and the subcontractor that made the fuselage and installed a panel that blew out leaving a gaping hole in an Alaska Airlines plane last week.
Notorious 'Access Hollywood' tape to be shown at Trump's defamation trial damages phase next week
The notorious 2005 'Access Hollywood' video in which Donald Trump was caught on a hot mic speaking disparagingly about women over a decade before he became president can be shown to jurors deciding what he owes a columnist he sexually abused and then defamed, a judge ruled Tuesday, setting ground rules for a trial next week.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
These are the 10 strangest 911 calls Sask. RCMP received in 2023
Saskatchewan RCMP’s communication centre had a busy year in 2023, receiving 352,663 calls for service. However, some of those calls came from residents who didn’t quite understand the definition of an emergency.
-
Sask. performer Mayson Sonntag taking over Calgary one 'step' at a time
Some Regina talent has made its way to Calgary as Mayson Sonntag is starring in Stage West's production of "Step by Step" – a show featuring the evolution of the world's greatest boy bands.
-
Sask. oat farmers seek nearly $60 million after buyer voided contracts
A group of 27 oat farmers say they are out millions of dollars after a company voided its contract for gluten free oats.
Winnipeg
-
Onslaught of snow expected in Manitoba Tuesday night
Upwards of ten centimetres of snow could be on its way to areas of Manitoba Tuesday night.
-
Toboggan hill in Winnipeg park raises issues at city hall
Families hoping for a smoother toboggan ride on a community sledding hill may be out of luck this winter.
-
Restaurant looking to make changes after 33 last-minute cancellations over weekend
A Manitoba restaurant is considering measures to prevent last-minute cancellations after dealing with a rash of no-shows over the weekend.
Calgary
-
AMA calls on Alberta to declare health-care crisis as surgery, ER and ambulance wait times increase
The Alberta Medical Association is calling on the province to acknowledge the backlogs and challenges frontline workers are facing by declaring a health-care crisis in Alberta.
-
Carbon monoxide leak in northeast Calgary home sends 3 people to hospital
Three people were taken to hospital after a carbon monoxide (CO) leak at a northeast Calgary home on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Four canine criminals get ride home in back of Calgary police car
Four furry felons were apprehended by police this week and took a ride home in a patrol car – but not before getting their mugshots taken.
Edmonton
-
Police show off Edmonton encampment weapons as officers deliver evictions at 8th 'high-risk' site
A pellet and BB guns, 34 knives, 11 machetes, 10 samurai swords, two axes, brass knuckles and a collapsible baton – that was the message from Edmonton police about the dangers of encampments early Tuesday morning.
-
Crews focus on major roads as snow blankets Edmonton
Snow-clearing crews are focusing on major roadways on Tuesday after Edmonton experienced its first major snowfall this winter.
-
January cheers: 16 Edmonton breweries team up for new Wyrd Bier Adventure
From strange stouts to peculiar pilsners, beer lovers in the Edmonton area looking for unique flavours are in for a weird adventure.
Toronto
-
WATCH
WATCH Timelapse video shows Toronto Pearson airport clearing snow amid storm
As very wet snow fell on the city Tuesday, staff at Toronto Pearson International Airport were busy clearing the tarmac for its morning flights.
-
'Yesterday would have been her first day of college': Police ID woman, 19, killed outside of GTA nightclub
Police identified the woman fatally shot in front of a Mississauga nightclub last month as 19-year-old Raneilia Richards, "a young woman with a bright future" who was supposed to attend her first day of college this week.
-
Peterborough store clerk charged following confrontation with baseball bat-wielding robber: police
A 22-year-old convenience store clerk from Peterborough has been charged following a confrontation with a baseball-bat wielding robber.
Ottawa
-
WINTER STORM WARNING
WINTER STORM WARNING Winter storm arrives in Ottawa with snow changing to freezing rain overnight
Environment Canada issued a winter storm warning Monday afternoon, predicting 10 to 20 cm of snow with a few hours of freezing rain and ice pellets starting Tuesday.
-
Here is where you can park during a daytime parking ban in Ottawa
The city of Ottawa has issued its first winter parking ban of the year, as a major winter storm approaches the region.
-
Here's OC Transpo's plan to keep service running in the storm
OC Transpo says out of service trains will be running Tuesday night along Line 1 to help keep the overhead wires and tracks clear of ice and snow.
Vancouver
-
Park rangers remove tents, belongings from Oppenheimer Park
Vancouver park rangers, flanked by police, were removing tents and belongings from an encampment Oppenheimer Park in the Downtown Eastside on Tuesday.
-
New Westminster hockey dad identified as man killed in Coquihalla crash
The man killed in a head-on collision on the Coquihalla Highway Monday morning has been identified as a Metro Vancouver father.
-
Volunteer search and rescue leaders allege mistreatment by B.C. government
The former head of the B.C. Search and Rescue Association says the group's volunteer personnel have been bullied, threatened and disrespected by the province's Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness.
Montreal
-
Snow hits Quebec on Tuesday; ice and rain to come
Close to 15 centimetres of snow, ice pellets and strong winds are expected to hit Montreal.
-
Man 'seriously injured' in stabbing at Longueuil, Que. courthouse
A man in his 60s is in serious condition in the hospital after he was stabbed inside the Longueuil courthouse on Montreal's South Shore. A 43-year-old man was arrested on the scene.
-
Quebec announces $300 million catch-up plan for students after weeks of strike
After seven long weeks of teachers' strikes, Quebec students are back in school, and to help them get up to speed, the province is spending $300 million on a catch-up plan.
Vancouver Island
-
City of Victoria employee fired for decapitating cougar shot by police
A City of Victoria employee has been fired for decapitating a cougar that was shot dead by police in British Columbia's capital.
-
Extreme winds cancel ferries and classes, knock out power to thousands on Vancouver Island
More than 16,000 hydro customers were without power on Vancouver Island and the southern Gulf Islands Tuesday morning as strong winds ravaged British Columbia's South Coast.
-
B.C. launches Canada's first self-screening cervical cancer plan, with at-home tests
British Columbia is phasing out the pap test for cancer screening in favour of mail-in kits collected by patients.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick Chase the Ace draw reaches nearly $7M
With a 9 p.m. draw on the horizon, the Club VTT Chalear Chase the Ace draw is up to $6.7M
-
Halifax cracking down on residents filling in local waterway
A proposal aims to cut down on infilling at the Northwest Arm in Halifax.
-
Sperm whales, humans more alike than you might think: Dalhousie researcher
A new paper from a Dalhousie researcher explores the behaviour of sperm whales and their strong similarities with humans, particularly in how they form ethno-linguistic groups.
Northern Ontario
-
Weather alert upgraded to warning as winter storm approaches the northeast
The first major snowstorm of the year is still tracking to begin in the northeast Tuesday afternoon and is expected to bring up to 30 centimetres of snow over the next 24 hours.
-
Shot fired into home of Barrie family during break-in attempt by several masked suspects
A Barrie family was left shaken and terrified after several masked suspects tried to break into their home while they slept.
-
Safety warning after truck goes through the ice on northern Ont. lake
Ontario Provincial Police issued a safety warning about driving on northern Ontario lakes after an incident on Wawa Lake this week.
London
-
Concerns remain as London, Ont. gets ready to roll out new green bin program
The City of London will officially roll out its new green bin program on Jan. 15, ushering in changes to London’s garbage collection that have been delayed for years.
-
'For every New Year's Day I will be reminded that you took my brother's life': Sparta, Ont. man serving 10 years for 2022 homicide
Devon Vandenriessche is serving 10 years for manslaughter in a federal penitentiary, just over two years after a London, Ont. man was killed in Sparta.
-
Disaster averted in Huron County horse and buggy crash
It could have been a much worse outcome after a semi truck and horse and buggy collided north of Wingham, Ont. Tuesday afternoon.