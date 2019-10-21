SASKATOON -- Conservative Candidate Kevin Waugh has been reelected in Saskatoon-Grasswood, the CTV Decision Desk projects.

“I’m very excited, and thankful for the voters of Saskatoon-Grasswood to have me return for another term in Ottawa,” Kevin Waugh told reporters, after walking into Saskatoon’s Conservative headquarters downtown.

“It was a big day for us. We did a lot better than we did in 2015,” Waugh said, crediting his success to the volunteers.

Waugh was previously elected in 2015 with 41.6 per cent of the vote.

