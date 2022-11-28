Saskatoon firefighters tackle 3 early-morning blazes

The Saskatoon Fire Department responded to a three-car garage blaze in Furdale early Monday morning. The Saskatoon Fire Department responded to a three-car garage blaze in Furdale early Monday morning.

Saskatoon Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

London