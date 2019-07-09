

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon firefighters rescued a 12-year-old boy Monday afternoon after he locked himself in a display safe at Peavey Mart on 51st Street.

When the key code didn't work, firefighters began angle grinding the door. Midway through trying to remove the door, firefighters once again tried the key and code and the door opened.

Firefighters couldn’t say why the boy climbed into the four-foot by three-foot safe but say the boy was unharmed when rescued.