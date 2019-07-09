Saskatoon firefighters rescue 12-year-old boy from Peavey Mart safe
The Peavey Mart store on 51st Street in Saskatoon.
CTV Saskatoon
Published Tuesday, July 9, 2019 10:49AM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, July 9, 2019 11:01AM CST
Saskatoon firefighters rescued a 12-year-old boy Monday afternoon after he locked himself in a display safe at Peavey Mart on 51st Street.
When the key code didn't work, firefighters began angle grinding the door. Midway through trying to remove the door, firefighters once again tried the key and code and the door opened.
Firefighters couldn’t say why the boy climbed into the four-foot by three-foot safe but say the boy was unharmed when rescued.