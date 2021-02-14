SASKATOON -- An evening fire gutted a garage in Saskatoon’s Confederation neighbourhood Saturday, killing a dog.

The Saskatoon Fire Department was called to the 100 Block of Cartier Cres., for reports of a fire, according to a news release.

Upon arrival firefighters found the structure engulfed in flames. After crews brought the blaze under control, search teams uncovered a dead dog, the fire department said.

Due to the extreme cold, an additional team attended the fire to relieve firefighters, the department said.

The cause of the fire is not considered suspicious and damage is estimated to be $25,000, according to fire department said.