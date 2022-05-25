Saskatoon firefighters battle shipping container blaze

A fire outside a Saskatoon business sent plumes of smoke into the air Tuesday night that could be seen from several parts of the city.

Around 7:30 p.m., Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) received multiple 911 calls reporting flames as high as nine metres behind a building in the 1900 block of Ontario Avenue, according to a news release.

Upon arrival, firefighters located the fire in the yard of a commercial business.

A "sea-can" shipping container with motorcycles, pallets and landscape fabric was burning.

The fire was under control just before 8:30 p.m., SFD said.

The blaze originated with some pallets in the yard, according to the department. Its cause is undetermined.

The fire was responsible for an estimated $300,000 in damage, SFD said.