SASKATOON -- Saskatoon firefighters were on scene battling a fast moving grass fire Monday afternoon.

Just before 1:40 p.m., Saskatoon Fire Department received a report of a grass fire along 71st Street.

After firefighters were dispatched, multiple 911 calls came in reporting the fire was growing in size, the department said in a news release.

As of 5 p.m., four engine companies, two brush trucks and two water tankers were working to stop the fire and prevent it from growing.

Wind and dry conditions were contributing to the fire's spread, according to the department.

The Warman Fire Department was also on scene.

At the time of the department's news release, no structures had been damaged.