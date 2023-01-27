Saskatoon fire sparked by paper shredder

Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) says a shredder was the cause of a fire at a document storage and destruction company early Friday.

Crews responded around 6:19 a.m. in the 1400 block of Fletcher Road.

“Three fire engines, one rescue unit, one ladder truck, and the battalion chief were dispatched,” an SFD news release said.

When they arrived, fire crews saw an overhead door open with flames inside.

Firefighters ventilated smoke and gases from the building, SFD said.

The fire was under control by 6:42 a.m.

An investigation concluded the fire was accidentally caused by an overheated shredder that ignited paper products.

The damage has been estimated at $8,000.