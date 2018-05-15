Saskatoon Fire Department pulls woman from river
Published Tuesday, May 15, 2018 4:37PM CST
A woman was taken to hospital after the Saskatoon Fire Department pulled her from the South Saskatchewan River.
The fire department dispatched its water rescue team from the Broadway boat launch after receiving a report of a woman in the river.
The woman was found close to the water treatment plant.
Firefighters and paramedics assessed the woman at the scene before an ambulance took her to hospital.