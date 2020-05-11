SASKATOON -- The Saskatoon Fire Department is eyeing a pair of fire halls for the west end of the city to help the department better cover the growing area.

On Monday morning, the city’s Planning and Development Committee heard from Fire Chief Morgan Hackl, outlining the fire department’s plan for two new fire halls in the city’s west end.

Right now, Fire Station No. 2 on Deifenbaker Drive is the only fire hall covering the majority of the west end - one of the busiest response areas within the city, according to the fire department’s Strategic Facilities Plan.

Hackl said the fire department is examining two new fire halls - one located north of 33rd Street and a second new hall at 11th Street West near Avenue W.

One of the new fire stations would have a new fire truck, requiring the staffing of 20 firefighters divided among four shifts, while the other station would use one of two existing fire trucks at Fire Station No. 2, Hackl said.

Right now, the department is having trouble reaching all fire calls on the west end within four minutes, according to Hackl.

He said there’s no timeline for these two new fire halls.