SASKATOON -- Food trucks operating in Saskatoon may soon be able to move around the city more easily, and it could open the door to more mobile food vendors.

In a report heading to the city’s planning and development committee, the city’s administration recommends relaxing the definition of a mobile food truck, to include food trucks that are hitched on and towed by a primary vehicle. Previously the city allowed the all-in-one type of food truck to operate in the city.

Coun. Darren Hill said this could open up the door for more businesses to operate as a mobile food truck.

The report outlines how food truck operators requested an amendment to the policy governing food trucks, to allow hitched food trailers to serve customers on the street. Under the city’s existing rules, food trucks are allowed to sell at off-street locations, on the understanding that a trailer must be unhitched from the tow vehicle prior to helping customers.

Jason Evanochko owns Smokes Poutinerie in Saskatoon; in 2012 Evanchko purchased a food trailer in hopes of increasing revenue for his business, however due to the bylaw the trailer he purchased can only be used at events with permission from the organizer.

“Operating a trailer we are limited to the events that everyone else can operate at, so with the proposed changes that are going on it just creates a more level playing field for everyone,” said Evanchko.

During the three-year pilot program, the city said mobile food vendors were able to show how service could continue from a food trailer hitched to a tow vehicle. As a result, the city said, on-street restriction for food trailers is no longer required.

According to Evanchko the proposed pilot program could increase revenue and create a stronger brand awareness.

“The more food operators that are out there, the better and it will give people excitement, so I think giving people the opportunity to choose their desired method of business is good,” said Evanchko.

In a November 2019 meeting with the Saskatoon Food Truck Association and other vendors the city said it heard feedback indicating there are not enough customers at neighbourhood parks to make it economically viable for food trucks to operate there. Food truck operators told the city they found operating in conjunction with a special event in a park profitable with higher volumes of people in attendance.