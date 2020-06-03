SASKATOON -- Krysta Chase is 19-years-old but developmentally she only about six.

She was born with Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome, Turners Syndrome Mosaic and an ISO chromosome.

It’s believed she is the only person in Canada with all three syndromes.

Her weak heart has caused many issues including the lack of growth. She has endured 34 surgeries including three open heart surgeries.

Her family started a GoFundMe page and has held steak night fundraisers to raise money to cover frequent trips to Edmonton where she gets cardiac care.

Her father, R.J., said the family has had to file for bankruptcy because of the thousands of dollars spent over the years. The money goes to travel, accommodations in Edmonton and ambulance service including air ambulance.

“It cost a lot physically, mentally, financially. We didn’t ask for what we got, but we were doing the best with what we had,” he told CTV News.

Her mom, Janelle, said Krysta is a bright, happy and social girl who loves life.

However the cardiology team told the family that Krysta isn’t a candidate for a heart transplant and gave her 10 years to live.

“The doctors didn’t think she’d leave the hospital after she was born, but she proved them wrong.”

Krysta just graduated from Bethlehem High School where she was part of the Pom Squad and performed at the BRIT Basketball tournament.

Even with limited verbal skills, she has no trouble listing off her favourite Disney characters.

“I like to see Jasmine, Minnie Mouse and Cinderella. My favourite is Jasmine,” Krysta said.

One of the goals of the fundraising is a trip to Disneyland.

It’s at about $700 of the $20,000 goal.