Saskatoon drivers could soon see more commercial billboards on Circle Drive

Saskatoon councillors are considering axing a 2018 policy that limits the number of commercial billboards on busy public roadways.

The move stems from the city’s most recent budget discussions, where councillors called on city administration to look for additional billboard leases along Circle Drive.

According to a report before council on Wednesday, to do this they first have to rescind a 2018 rule limiting the construction of any new billboards due to “public safety reasons.”

“Currently, the City of Saskatoon limits the amount of billboards on right-of-way (along Circle Drive, etc.),” according to the motion approved in the Nov. 28, 2023 budget talks.

“Many of the billboards erected around the city are on private land. Since many of the city’s right-of-way are on high traffic / volume roadways, it is anticipated these locations would be in high demand for digital billboard advertisers.”

Administration estimated the city could receive up to $25,000 per billboard, with a potential annual revenue of $200,000 if councillors went for it, depending on how many billboards go up.

In its November report to councillors, administration chose not to recommend the move, “due to the fact it has been reported on as an option in the past but abandoned due to traffic safety / distracted driving concerns.”

Based on the report written for Wednesday’s meeting of city council, there won’t likely be much debate over the motion. According to Saskatoon’s Chief Financial Officer Clae Hack, the estimated $200,000 generated from the new billboards has already been marked in the budget as revenue.

If the policy is rescinded, administration is expected to return to council with a list of potential locations for approval at a later date.