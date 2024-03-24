Saskatoon drivers could soon see more commercial billboards on Circle Drive
Saskatoon councillors are considering axing a 2018 policy that limits the number of commercial billboards on busy public roadways.
The move stems from the city’s most recent budget discussions, where councillors called on city administration to look for additional billboard leases along Circle Drive.
According to a report before council on Wednesday, to do this they first have to rescind a 2018 rule limiting the construction of any new billboards due to “public safety reasons.”
“Currently, the City of Saskatoon limits the amount of billboards on right-of-way (along Circle Drive, etc.),” according to the motion approved in the Nov. 28, 2023 budget talks.
“Many of the billboards erected around the city are on private land. Since many of the city’s right-of-way are on high traffic / volume roadways, it is anticipated these locations would be in high demand for digital billboard advertisers.”
Administration estimated the city could receive up to $25,000 per billboard, with a potential annual revenue of $200,000 if councillors went for it, depending on how many billboards go up.
In its November report to councillors, administration chose not to recommend the move, “due to the fact it has been reported on as an option in the past but abandoned due to traffic safety / distracted driving concerns.”
Based on the report written for Wednesday’s meeting of city council, there won’t likely be much debate over the motion. According to Saskatoon’s Chief Financial Officer Clae Hack, the estimated $200,000 generated from the new billboards has already been marked in the budget as revenue.
If the policy is rescinded, administration is expected to return to council with a list of potential locations for approval at a later date.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
TOTAL RECALL Why 18-year-old Canadian Emily Nash is sharing her unique brain with science
CTV W5 puts the spotlight on 18-year-old Emily Nash, who appears to be the first Canadian, and among the youngest people in the world, to have a rare but extraordinary super memory.
Elon Musk's X to pay legal bills for Canadian doctor chastised over COVID-19 tweets
Elon Musk's X said it's funding legal bills for a Canadian doctor previously chastised by regulators for her tweets about COVID-19.
Greece would 'absolutely' be interested in purchasing Canadian LNG: Greek PM
Greece would 'of course' be interested in purchasing Canada's liquefied natural gas if the resource could be made available to the Mediterranean country, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis says.
Russia concert hall attack suspects appear in a Moscow courtroom
Family and friends of those still missing after an attack that killed more than 130 people at a suburban Moscow concert hall waited for news of their loved ones as Russia observed a day of national mourning on Sunday.
This Italian town is struggling to sell off its empty homes for one euro. Here's why
Italy's one-euro-home sales have been attracting a lot of interest over the past few years, with dozens opting to snap up abandoned properties in some of the country's depopulated towns.
Photographer snags an unexpected image of Pope Francis
Having covered the Vatican for 27 years — that's three popes — Associated Press photographer Andrew Medichini has mastered snapping images of papal pomp.
Counting sheep: Who came up with this old sleep tip, and does it work?
Trying to imagine fat, fuzzy white lambs, jumping one by one over a fence, is a well-known remedy for sleeplessness. When I used to try this, I would insert a dapper black sheep with a red bow tie now and again — a nod to my inner rebel.
Two daughters, two parents, and echoes of a murder that rocked Indigenous activism
For decades, the two families on opposite sides of Canada have been unwillingly bound by the legacy of the murder that rocked the Indigenous movement 49 years ago, sparking years of legal wrangling and publicity about who ordered the hit, who carried it out, and why.
80th anniversary of the 'Great Escape' from Nazi German POW camp marked in Poland
Observances were held in Poland on Sunday to mark the 80th anniversary of the "Great Escape," an ingenious act of defiance during World War II in which 76 prisoners of war tunneled out of a German prisoner-of-war camp into a snowy forest.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
One dead in Regina house fire, coroner investigating
Regina fire and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service are investigating after a body was recovered from an early morning house fire.
-
Regina Pats finish season with 11-1 loss against Moose Jaw
The Regina Pats finished off their 2023-24 season not with a bang, but with a whimper — losing 11-1 to the Moose Jaw Warriors.
-
'Positive impact on the community': Province tackling problem of vacant social housing units
The provincial government is tackling the problem of vacant social housing units.
Winnipeg
-
Two Manitobans collect awards at the Junos
A pair of Manitobans walked away with some hardware at the Juno awards Saturday night.
-
Winnipeg Easter egg hunt: How one mom is getting a city involved in finding Easter eggs
A Winnipeg mom is working to spread joy this Easter by getting the entire city involved in an Easter egg hunt.
-
Parts of Manitoba may be in for more snow to start the week
Spring break is just around the corner, but winter weather may be gracing parts of Manitoba to start the week.
Edmonton
-
RCMP warn Albertans over new scam aimed at drivers
Red Deer RCMP are warning of a new text message scheme involving speeding tickets.
-
3-month investigation of anonymous tips leads to charges, seizure of $125K worth of drugs, unstamped cigarettes, and cash
A Spruce Grove, Alta., man has been charged after an investigation by Devon RCMP that led to the seizure of thousands of unstamped cigarettes, drugs and cash.
-
Traffic delays expected downtown Sunday during rally: EPS
A large demonstration was expected to cause traffic delays Sunday in downtown Edmonton.
Calgary
-
Tatertots rejoice: Calgarian McRae takes home first 2 Junos in Saturday night industry ceremony
Calgary pop superstar Tate McRae has had a great Juno Awards even before Sunday night’s nationally-televised ceremony.
-
Hoglander scores twice as Vancouver Canucks double up Calgary Flames 4-2
Conor Garland has long been impressed with his Vancouver Canucks teammate Nils Hoglander.
-
Hitmen end disappointing season with 6-3 victory over Swift Current at Saddledome
The Hitmen ended the season on a winning note Saturday night, toppling the Broncos 6-3 in a game played at the Saddledome.
Lethbridge
-
Hurricanes wrap up regular season on winning note,defeating Tigers 4-3 in OT
The Hurricanes wrapped up their regular season on a winning note Saturday night, defeating the Tigers 4-3 in overtime in a game played in Medicine Hat, Alta.
-
Hurricanes drop 3-2 overtime decision to Tigers in final regular-season home game
The Lethbridge Hurricanes lost their final home game of the 2023-24 regular season, dropping a 3-2 decision to Medicine Hat in overtime Friday night.
-
Former Medicine Hat police chief suing city, current top cop, officers
After a 25-year career with the Calgary Police Service, Mike Worden was sworn in as Medicine Hat's top cop in January 2021.
Toronto
-
Elon Musk's X to pay legal bills for Canadian doctor chastised over COVID-19 tweets
Elon Musk's X said it's funding legal bills for a Canadian doctor previously chastised by regulators for her tweets about COVID-19.
-
Toronto playground dog attack leaves child with life-altering injuries
A 9-year-old child suffered serious, life-altering injuries after being bitten and dragged by a dog in a waterfront playground Saturday morning, Toronto police said.
-
Two arrests at demonstration in midtown Toronto
Two arrests were made at a demonstration in midtown Toronto on Sunday, police say.
Ottawa
-
Firefighters extinguish two-alarm fire at Bank Street pharmacy in the Glebe
Ottawa Fire Services says no injuries were reported after a fire broke out at a pharmacy along Bank Street in the Glebe Sunday morning.
-
3 taken to hospital, including child, in Orleans car crash
Emergency services responded to a two-vehicle crash that sent three people to hospital in Orleans on Sunday morning.
-
Open air fire ban in effect for city of Ottawa
Ottawa residents will not be permitted to have campfires or use outdoor fireplaces starting on Sunday.
Montreal
-
The 'carbon tax' did not provoke police intervention at Montreal food bank: experts
The Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) suggestion that there is a link between a police intervention in a Montreal food bank and the "carbon tax" is being criticized with many involved with the situation.
-
This trans-coloured bike custom built in Montreal took top prize in major trade show
The young framebuilding bike shop in Montreal Memento Cycles took home the top prize at the Philly Bike Expo for a bike painted in the trans flag colours with hopes of broadening representation in the industry.
-
Quebec Liberal leader urges Legault to launch environmental assessment in the battery sector
Believing that the arrival of Northvolt is "basically good news," but that landing the factory project was "laborious," the Quebec Liberals are urging the Legault government to launch a generic environmental assessment (BAPE) on the battery sector.
Vancouver
-
B.C. massage therapist admits to submitting false insurance claims
A B.C. massage therapist has been suspended for 10 days for – among other things – submitting insurance claims for services she did not perform, according to the professional regulator.
-
Michael Dunahee investigation remains open, active 33 years after disappearance: Victoria police
On the 33rd anniversary of Michael Dunahee’s disappearance, the Victoria Police Department says the missing person’s investigation remains active.
-
Two daughters, two parents, and echoes of a murder that rocked Indigenous activism
For decades, the two families on opposite sides of Canada have been unwillingly bound by the legacy of the murder that rocked the Indigenous movement 49 years ago, sparking years of legal wrangling and publicity about who ordered the hit, who carried it out, and why.
Kelowna
-
'Absolutely worth it': Meet the B.C. woman who paid $50,000 to clone her dead cat
Kris Stewart has her hands full with two rambunctious, 10-week-old kittens after cloning her beloved cat Bear.
-
B.C. funds nearly 600 new affordable rental homes in the Interior, North
The latest funding to flow through British Columbia's Community Housing Fund will add nearly 600 rental homes to communities in the Interior and northern B.C.
-
'Potential fraudsters' may be collecting money for fake charity, Kelowna RCMP warn
Mounties in Kelowna are warning members of the public of "potential fraudsters" they say are collecting money for a charity that may not exist.
Vancouver Island
-
Michael Dunahee investigation remains open, active 33 years after disappearance: Victoria police
On the 33rd anniversary of Michael Dunahee’s disappearance, the Victoria Police Department says the missing person’s investigation remains active.
-
Beached orca on northern Vancouver Island dies after rescue effort
Despite the best efforts of local residents to rescue it, a killer whale that got stuck on shore in a remote area of northern Vancouver Island has died.
-
B.C. court rules on real estate dispute stretching back to 1960s transaction
A dispute over a real estate transaction that began more than 60 years ago has been resolved in B.C. Supreme Court.
London
-
Another day, another car into a building in London, Ont.
A nonagenarian did not need medical care after her vehicle crashed into the front of a Tim Horton’s in northwest London Sunday afternoon.
-
Arrest made in Sarnia stabbing incident
A Sarnia man has been charged after members of the Sarnia Police Service Operations Division responded to an altercation at the River City Vineyard, located at 260 Mitton St. N.
-
First place in OHL standings on the line as Knights wrap up regular season today
Knights lead OHL standings heading into final game of regular season Sunday afternoon.
Kitchener
-
Vehicle drives into river, investigation remains ongoing
Waterloo regional police are investigating a single motor vehicle collision in Kitchener.
-
Land owners 'devastated' with Waterloo Region's plan to purchase properties
The Region of Waterloo wants to purchase land in Wilmot Township for, what it calls, future “shovel-ready projects.” Some are feeling blindsided by the potential sale.
-
Two people taken to hospital after Wellesley Township crash
Waterloo regional police are investigating after a two vehicle crash at the intersection of Hessen Strasse and Maplewood Road in Wellesley Township.
Northern Ontario
-
Timmins fire crews continue to battle blaze at Empire Complex
Fire crews are still working to put out the blaze at the historic Empire Complex building in Timmins, Ont.
-
TOTAL RECALL
TOTAL RECALL Why 18-year-old Canadian Emily Nash is sharing her unique brain with science
CTV W5 puts the spotlight on 18-year-old Emily Nash, who appears to be the first Canadian, and among the youngest people in the world, to have a rare but extraordinary super memory.
-
Short season on Ontario southern ice road makes First Nation life unpredictable
This winter marked the shortest ice road season anyone can remember on Temagami First Nation.
Atlantic
-
Plenty of power outages as a result of Sunday storm
Power outages were stacking up as many parts of the Maritimes were battered with rain, wind, and heavy snow on Sunday morning.
-
Maritime comedian set to appear in Canada’s Got Talent
A Maritime comedian will soon be on a national platform in hopes of bringing some laughs to some judges.
-
‘That’s Isla’: 10-year-old Nova Scotian girl starts podcast out of passion
A 10-year-old girl from Nova Scotia has started a project which follows a topic which she holds close to her heart.
N.L.
-
N.L. fishermen declare victory, head home after protests in St. John's
Fish harvesters in Newfoundland and Labrador are declaring victory in their negotiations with the provincial government, and are heading home after a recent protest that brought out riot police in St. John's.
-
Fish protesters meet riot police outside N.L. legislature, budget delivered in half-empty assembly
Newfoundland and Labrador's provincial government delivered its annual budget to a half-empty legislature Thursday, as opposition politicians boycotted the speech and protesters stared down riot police outside.
-
Newfoundland struggling to recruit oncologists despite big signing bonus
Despite a brand new hospital and a hefty signing bonus, health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador still haven't recruited the oncologists they need for an expanded cancer care program on the province's west coast.