Sask. organization helping northern residents process criminal record suspensions

The John Howard Society of Saskatchewan (JHSS) is visiting Lac La Ronge to provide record suspension support to eligible community members.

The non-profit organization says program staff will be available at the Lac La Ronge Indian Band office on Sept. 24 and 25 to help with the application process.

No appointments are necessary, and support will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

The JHSS record suspension services program helps people remove barriers related to past criminal records, increasing their access to employment and education opportunities.

“The record suspension services program is available to everyone with criminal records that are eligible for suspension. Program participants must live within Saskatchewan. JHSS has local offices in Regina, Moose Jaw, Saskatoon, and Prince Albert,” JHSS said in a news release.

The JHSS is a non-profit organization that responds to the causes and consequences of crime and helps people who are at risk or are involved in the criminal justice process.

For more information or to access support remotely, visit the JHSS website or contact a caseworker.