Saskatoon doctor writes book on fictional world dealing with COVID-19 in the future

A Saskatoon family physician used his downtime during the pandemic to write a futuristic novel that surrounds a world still struggling with COVID-19 50 years from now.

Dr. Johnathan Tomas at Lakeside Medical Clinic says being an author was never on his bucket list, but is proud to have released his first book "The F.L.I.G.H.T Network."

"I structured a book about 50 years from now what my future grandson would be dealing with if he grew up with a world that still struggled with COVID and its variants and how he navigates society," Tomas told CTV News.

Tomas says the book includes other themes from 2020 including medicine, mental health, police brutality and religion.

The book took Tomas four months to write and was self-published on Sept. 26.

"I think I got a really good story and so far from those that have picked it up, I've heard really great reviews and some even requesting a sequel," Tomas said.

Tomas says he kept the book a secret until it was completed but showed the rough drafts to colleagues for their opinions.

Tomas' executive assistant Caryn Madsen says she was full of excitement for the book because he was coming into the office with different ideas and she even got to read some chapters before its release.

"Once the book was done, it was just joy from everyone because everyone started buying online and everyone started talking about it so it was exciting," Madsen said.

Madsen adds the book is relevant for people to read as the pandemic is still ongoing, but hopes it doesn't continue as long as in the book.

"I think I was one of the first ones to get the hardcover and it was so nice and I brought it in and I had him sign it so I'm definitely proud"

People can purchase "The F.L.I.G.H.T Network" on Amazon and McNally Robinson and Indigo in Saskatoon.