SASKATOON
Saskatoon

Saskatoon crews work to clear snow

Share

Saskatoon city crews have been on the move as snow began overnight with work expected to continue throughout Wednesday.

“Sanders and plows worked through the night, and remain on the go this morning, focusing on Circle Drive and applying de-icing materials as it continues to snow,” the city said in a news release.

Until the snow tapers off, the city said its priority is to keep the driving lanes clear along Circle Drive and the busiest freeway and arterial streets.

According to Environment Canada, up to four centimetres of snow is expected throughout the day with another two centimetres that could come Wednesday night.

City crews are also applying de-icing materials along priority streets, focusing on bridge decks and intersections.

The city asks drivers to adjust their driving for the road conditions, watch for road maintenance equipment, and leave room for the operators to do their work.

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING Drug, weapon charges laid against CAF members

Two members of the Canadian Armed Forces are facing drug charges, according to the Department of National Defence. One of them is also charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Regina

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

London

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News