Saskatoon crews work to clear snow
Saskatoon city crews have been on the move as snow began overnight with work expected to continue throughout Wednesday.
“Sanders and plows worked through the night, and remain on the go this morning, focusing on Circle Drive and applying de-icing materials as it continues to snow,” the city said in a news release.
Until the snow tapers off, the city said its priority is to keep the driving lanes clear along Circle Drive and the busiest freeway and arterial streets.
According to Environment Canada, up to four centimetres of snow is expected throughout the day with another two centimetres that could come Wednesday night.
City crews are also applying de-icing materials along priority streets, focusing on bridge decks and intersections.
The city asks drivers to adjust their driving for the road conditions, watch for road maintenance equipment, and leave room for the operators to do their work.
