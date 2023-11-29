SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Saskatoon credit union branch to close due to 'increased threat' to safety

    A Saskatoon credit union branch will close its doors next year due to safety concerns.

    In a letter to its members, Affinity Credit Union said it will shut down its St. Mary's branch in Pleasant Hill next April.

    "This was a very difficult decision for our organization [that] was not taken lightly," Affinity Credit Union CEO Mark Lane said in the letter.

    "Over the past year and a half, our St. Mary's Advice Centre has encountered a series of incidents that have given rise to significant safety concerns and operational challenges."

    In the letter, Lane says the "escalating frequency" of the incidents is causing an "increased threat to the safety and well-being" of the credit union's employees.

    The branch is located in the 1500 block of 20th Street West. According to the letter, its last day of operation will be April 4. 

    Mayor Charlie Clark, who used to serve on the Affinity Credit Union board, said he was "very sorry to hear" the credit union branch is slated for closure.

    "That St. Mary's branch has certainly been a huge part of the community for a long time," Clark said.

    "We are working very hard (with the provincial government) to come up with better options, better places to take people who are facing addictions, mental health and homelessness."

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    'No concessions' St-Onge says in $100M a year news deal with Google

    The Canadian government has reached a deal with Google over the Online News Act that will see the tech giant pay $100 million annually to publishers, and continue to allow access to Canadian news content on its platform. This comes after Google had threatened to block news on its platform when the contentious new rules come into effect next month.

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears

    With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.

    Regina

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Vancouver

    Montreal

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News