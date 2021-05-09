SASKATOON -- Saskatchewan has recorded over 40,000 cases of COVID-19 in the province, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).

On Sunday the SHA reported 177 new cases of COVID-19, along with 210 recoveries and no new deaths.

Across the province, Saskatoon and Regina continue to lead in number of active cases with Saskatoon reporting 524 active cases of the virus and 550 active in Regina.

In Saskatoon alone, the city recorded its 10,000th case since the beginning of the pandemic. Regina has recorded 11,043 cases. According to the SHA Saskatoon has seen 99 deaths while Regina has seen 150.

On the vaccination front, Saskatchewan recorded more than 13,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday and Saturday. The province reported 71 per cent of residents over 40 years old have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Step One of the Reopening Roadmap is to begin three weeks after the threshold, 70 per cent, is cleared.