Saskatoon COVID-19 wastewater samples still low, researchers say

Evidence of COVID-19 in Saskatoon's wastewater has increased by 22 per cent but is still considered low, according to University of Saskatchewan researchers.

The more transmissible Omicron BA.5 subvariant makes up 46 per cent of the samples, with BA.2 making up the rest.

The Saskatoon reporting period covers up to July 27.

However, a spike in North Battleford indicates an increase in COVID-19 infections, the researchers say.

The viral load in that city increased 215 per cent as of July 22, with BA.5 consisting of 49 per cent of samples.

In Prince Albert, levels dropped six per cent as of July 25, with no BA.5 samples.