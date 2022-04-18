Saskatoon COVID-19 levels hit record high in wastewater

The evidence of COVID-19 has increased in Saskatoon's wastewater yet again, surging past last week's record-setting mark.

University of Saskatchewan researchers reported a 26 per cent increase on Monday's update, up from last week's 743 per cent spike.

Levels are now measured at around 300,000 units per 100mL of wastewater.

At the height of the previous Omicron wave earlier this year, levels peaked around 180,000 units. Last year's early fall Delta wave peaked at around 100,000 units.

The Omicron BA.2 variant makes up 99 per cent of samples.

Prince Albert saw a drop of 17 per cent, while North Battleford dropped 20 per cent.