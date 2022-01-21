Saskatoon couple killed in stabbing was expecting a child, family member says

A 20-year-old man now faces an additional murder charge after another person died from their injuries in hospital.

Around 1:40 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to a home in the 400 block of Avenue B.

When officers arrived they found Kira Opoonechaw, 19, and Phoenix Checkosis, 21, both suffering from life-threatening stab wounds.

Opoonechaw died in hospital on Wednesday and Checkosis succumbed to his injuries a day later.

The two were in a relationship and expecting a child, a close family member told CTV News..

On Thursday, Sebastian Sanderson was charged with second-degree murder in Opoonechaw's death.

Sanderson faced an attempted murder charge in connection to Checkosis' injuries.

In light of Checkosis' death, police have upgraded the charge to second-degree murder.

Sanderson was known to the couple and was arrested near the scene, according to police.