SASKATOON -- Saskatoon City Council is expected to discuss banning conversion therapy when it meets Monday.

Late last month in a 10-1 vote, councillors agreed to have administration bring the bylaw forward for consideration.

The bylaw would make it illegal for businesses to provide conversion therapy.

Conversion therapy is designed to change someone's sexual orientation or identity.

The fines proposed for anyone providing conversion therapy would be $10,000 for individuals or $25,000 for corporations.