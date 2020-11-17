SASKATOON -- A Saskatoon company has been fined after pleading guilty to eight violations under Saskatchewan's labour legislation.

The company was fined $9,800 for failing to pay wages owed to workers within 14 days of their employment being terminated, according to a news release from the Ministry of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety.

The numbered company, operating as JonesE Property Maintenance, entered its plea on Oct. 27 in provincial court.

All eight violations of The Saskatchewan Employment Act occurred between July 2019 and October 2019, the ministry said.

All wages, including overtime and vacation pay, must be paid out within 14 days of termination of employment, the ministry said

The employees have been paid the full amount owed to them, according to the ministry.

