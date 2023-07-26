Saskatoon city councillors plan to delay spending, hike parking fees amid budget shortfall

During a special committee meeting on Tuesday, Saskatoon city councillors voted in favour of raising hourly parking fees and delaying spending in an effort to bridge an anticipated $51 million budget.

According to a city news release, the moves, which still require council approval later this year, will zap $21.6 million from the total.

The bulk of the cost-savings, around $20 million, was found in a sweeping package of deferred spending that would withhold planned money for the East Leisure Centre, expansion of Transit routes and a fire station that's expected to open in 2026.

Additionally, the city will adjust its payment plan for a loan taken out to cover the cost of last year's winter storm.

Councillors also voted to put off spending on staff increases for some areas, including roadway and sidewalk maintenance, snow and ice clearing, and transportation services.

The committee also voted in favour of hiking parking fees by 50 cents an hour and to pass on a 15 cent fee the city currently pays any time the city parking app is used.

The day-long meeting was the second of three planned meetings intended to give city administration early direction on where to trim in the face of the shortfall.

According to the city, even with the administration-suggested tweaks approved by councillors on Tuesday, a nearly 10 per cent tax increase would be needed to cover the remaining costs.

A third special budget meeting is scheduled for August.

In addition to the added fiscal runway found for next year's budget, the city says the decisions will also save $1.6 million for 2025.