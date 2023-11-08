Saskatoon city councillors eye expand Civic Square to more organizations

Saskatoon city councillors had a difficult time updating the city's existing policy of using Civic Square at its governance and priorities committee meeting on Wednesday.

Councillors were tasked with updating the 1999 bylaw that hasn't been tweaked in many years, but many councillors didn't want any update to limit or restrict access to the public space in any way, or put any use of Civic Square in the hands of city administration.

"How do we ensure that there's spaces for freedom of speech and civic demonstration and all those democratic actions while not having hatred and other things espoused?" Mayor Charlie Clark asked while mulling his decision.

Council weighed three options presented from administration, ranging from strict usage, less restrictive and a balanced approach.

The report before councillors declared a difference between general use of the space and an event, which requires a permit to be issued from the city in order to use civic square.

Any use becomes an event when it includes: use of utilities, setting up structures like sound equipment, tents, tables, etc., food is served or if the gathering has 25 or more people.

The option presented to council was the balanced approach, which had a draft of the new policy presented along with it. That policy draft included organizations having to present proof of insurance with their application, as well as holding the event between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday to Friday and not on a statutory holiday.

Approval would only be given to a civic department, community group, charitable or non-profit organization.

Ward 3 Councillor David Kirton particularly opposed the amount of power it gave administration in denying potential use of the space.

"There may be a perception of unfairness when one organization is pitted against another," Coun. Kirton said. "I'm still very concerned about the amount of subjective criteria that is in this policy."

Clark was careful not to put the city in a position where civic square would become less accessible. Administration didn't favour the option because it would open up applications to any events that are not for profit or for commercial purposes and could inundate the city with applications.

"What we don't want in my view is an unintended consequence of actually making it harder for groups who are using Civic Square to use it," Clark said.

Ultimately council voted in favour of the least restrictive of all options presented. Council amended its motion to exclude requirements surrounding business hours.

Administration says if this option were to become official policy, Civic Square would be more accessible than it is today.

Once the policy is drafted, it will be presented to council, likely in early 2024.