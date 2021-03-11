SASKATOON -- Places of worship across Saskatchewan are planning their next move, after news they’ll be allowed to reopen.

On Tuesday, premier Scott Moe announced places of worship will be allowed to host in-person services at 30 per cent capacity or 150 people — whichever is less.

“Seating must still have proper physical distancing between households,” Moe told reporters.

St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church is hoping to open its doors by Easter Sunday.

Reverend Roberto DeSandoli is preparing for the reopening with extra cleaning protocols, markings on pews and floors for appropriate distancing and a contract tracing station.

“We’re looking forward to it, but we’re cautiously optimistic this time around,” DeSandoli said.

While places of worship can re-open on March 19, Grosvenor Park United Church is choosing to hold off.

“If it’s not safe for the majority of our people, chances are we’re not going to open. We love people too much to put them at risk,” Reverend Nobuko Iwai told CTV News.

Iwai said the church has a team looking into the feasibility of reopening.

She said the group, that meets over Zoom, is considering reopening in May — once more vaccines are administered.

While the year has been difficult for places of worship, both Iwai and DeSandoli said the pandemic has taught them how to stream services online.

Even once facilities reopen, both St. Andrew’s and Grosvenor Park United plan to continue hosting virtual services.